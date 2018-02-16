AIL RUGBY: Armstrong warns against complacency

Malone are seven points clear at the top of Division 2A with only five games remaining.

Blackrock, four points above the relegation place, visit Gibson Park and Malone, and coach Paddy Armstrong knows his side can’t get complacent.

“We had a good chat this week about it, we’re really happy with where we are at but nothing has been achieved yet,” said Armstrong.

“The key is we don’t get ahead of ourselves, every game is a tough game and if you look ahead you’re not focussing on the next game.

“With the way the league is everyone has got something to play for in the remaining games. It is just about focusing on this this game. Against Armagh the first 20 minutes was probably the best rugby we have played all season but credit to them they came back at us and we just weathered the storm.”

Armstrong puts Malone’s success down to the tireless effort behind the scenes.

“There has been a lot of hard work put in by the committee,” he said. “Club members and volunteers, David Heron, Roy Sherman and George Martin put a huge amount of work in and help getting teams out and getting things organised and a lot of where we’re at is down to them.” Malone have no fresh injury worries.

Armagh assistant coach Chris Parker knows anything other than a win at Nenagh will seriously dent the Palace Grounds side playoff hopes.

With Parker and head coach Willie Faloon involved in the Schools Cup Ali Birch steps into the hot seat for the trip to Tipperary.

“I think it is sort of a tipping point, with Galwegians winning last Friday we’re 10 points from third and 11 points from ninth,” he said. “A win or a loss here could catapult you either way, it’s a big one now and we need to stand up and deliver if we want to get near that top four. “If Cashel were to win it would put them well clear of us and it would be a lot to make up in the last four games.”

Queen’s welcome back captain Nigel Simpson for the visit of Galwegians.