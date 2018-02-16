AIL RUGBY: Big fortnight coming up for fourth placed Bangor

Only six points separates the top half dozen sides in Division 2C.

Bangor are currently in fourth place five points behind leaders Malahide, who they host at Upritchard Park.

Director of Rugby Danny Curran feels the next two games will go a long way in determining Bangor’s season.

“With Malahide this week, who are in first, and Thomond next week, who are second, the next two games are make our break really,” said Curran.

They will be without David Bradford, who will miss the rest of the campaign after breaking his leg against Bruff, Mike Aspley comes into the backrow.

David Caughey returns from injury to partner Lewis Stevenson in the second row.

Malahide will have former Leinster and Ireland tight head prop Mike Ross and ex Connacht centre Danny Poolman in their starting line up.

Omagh are sixth a point outside the playoff places and travel to bottom of the table Tullamore who won the first meeting between the club’s this season in Co Tyrone.