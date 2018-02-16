AIL RUGBY: Rainey OB host Dungannon in big derby

There is a big Ulster derby in Division 2B at Hatrick Park as Rainey host Dungannon.

The Old Boys are second seven points behind leaders Old Crescent with five games remaining. Ulster A prop Tommy O’Hagan is available and packs down with Michael Nevin and Kieran Donaghy in the from row.

John, Ronan and Michael McCusker all start while Tim Barker is at blindside flanker.

Michael Wilson continues to deputise for the injured Jason Bloomfield at scrum half and Scott McLean earns a start on the wing.

Consecutive defeats by Barnhall and Belfast Harlequins has saw Gannon dropped to sixth place five points outside the playoff places.

Influential half back Chris Swash returns for Andy Hughes side after missing the previous two games.

Quins 20-7 victory at Stevenson Park last week was their first win of the season, Nicky Well’s side still occupy the relegation playoff spot but have open up and 11 point gap on basement club City of Derry.

Quins are nine points behind eight placed Sunday Well’s and travel to Barnhall.

The Dubliner’s are third eight points behind Rainey.

Jaz Andress and Paul Kerr coming into the Quins matchday squad

It’s top against bottom in Limerick as Old Crescent welcome Derry.