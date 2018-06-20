All Blacks return to Dublin: Ireland to face New Zealand in November

Ireland have confirmed they will meet the current Rugby World Champions New Zealand along with Argentina and USA as part of the Guinness November Test series.

The Irish, who are currently on their summer Tour of Australia and looking to achieve a Test Series win on Saturday in Sydney, are yet to beat New Zealand on Irish soil.

They did, however, record a first ever win (40-29) over the All Blacks in 2016 during the November Test series in Chicago - but lost to them two weeks later in the Aviva Stadium.

This November first up are Argentina, who return to Dublin a year after a thrilling match in front of a sold out Aviva Stadium which saw Ireland win 28-19.

The second game of the series marks the return of the All Blacks. It is two years since New Zealand last played at the Aviva Stadium where they exacted revenge for Ireland's historic win in Chicago just a few weeks before.

The final game of the series sees the USA Eagles make their debut appearance at the Aviva Stadium in what will be their first visit to Dublin since 2004. USA will be brimming with confidence having claimed a major scalp, beating Scotland in Houston recently.

Speaking about the Guinness Series, IRFU Commercial and Marketing Director Padraig Power said "We are delighted to be welcoming Argentina, New Zealand and the USA to Aviva Stadium this November. Demand for tickets from rugby clubs has been exceptionally high and we expect the remaining tickets that go on general sale to be snapped up.

We know that Ireland fans will relish the opportunity to see the team in action and we look forward to some great games in November."

In addition to the three Guinness Series matches Ireland will return to Soldier Field in early November to face Italy as part of The Rugby Weekend Triple header. Tickets for the match in Chicago are available through www.therugbyweekend.com

Tickets for the Guinness Series 2018 will go on general sale on ticketmaster.ie on Friday at 10 am Irish Rugby Supporters Club members will be able to avail of a priority window ahead of the main sale - details will be emailed to members.

Guinness Series 2018 Fixtures

IRELAND vs Argentina

Saturday November 10 KO 6.30pm

IRELAND vs New Zealand

Saturday November 17 KO 7.00pm

IRELAND vs USA

Saturday November 24 KO 6.30pm