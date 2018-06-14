All change in Australia: Joe Schmidt reveals Ireland team for second Test

Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy will start again for Ireland in the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

Dan Leavy also returns to the starting line-up as Joe Schmidt seeks to keep Ireland in contention following their defeat to the Wallabies in the first test.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne is set to get his first cap after being named among the reserves.

Ireland lost their first game in 13 after falling 18-9 in Brisbane on Saturday.

WEEKEND LINE-UPS

Australia: I Folau; D Haylett-Petty, S Kerevi, K Beale, M Koroibete; B Foley, W Genia; C Timu, M Hooper (capt), D Pocock; A Coleman, I Rodda; S Kepu, B Paenga-Amosa, S Sio.

Replacements: T Latu, T Robertson, T Tupou, R Simmons, L Tui, P Samu, N Phipps, R Hodge.

Ireland: R Kearney; A Conway, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, N Scannell, T Furlong; D Toner, James Ryan; P O'Mahony, D Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Herring, J McGrath, A Porter, T Beirne, J Murphy, J Cooney, J Carbery, J Larmour.