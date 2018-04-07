ALL IRELAND LEAGUE: Key game for promotion-seeking Malone

Malone only need to avoid defeat at Highfield to claim the Division 2A title and clinch automatic promotion.

The Gibson Park club are seven points clear of Highfield as the sides meet in Cork on the penultimate weekend of the AIL.

Despite being on the cusp of Division 1B coach Paddy Armstrong is treating the trip to Munster as just another game.

“We know the challenge it is going to be and we’re going to do what we do every week and we are trying our best not to change it,” said Armstrong

“The boys have trained really well and just have to go down and do what we have been doing all year.

“We’re just looking to get a good performance and take it from there, we’ve preached it all year and we’re not going to chance it now because we’re near the end of the season, we’ll just keep building,” he added.

“The boys are really looking forward to it and it is a great opportunity, the boys have worked really hard to get themselves there and we are not going to worry about anything else we’re just going to focus on playing ourselves.”

It will be Highfield’s third game in 14 days.

“It is a really tight league and look at the results the last few weekends, it doesn’t matter where you are in the table teams are beating each other. It just shows the importance of being switched on and you realise the challenge ahead and you are ready for it.”

Backs Michael Cartmill and Josh Pentland come back into the squad.

Armagh are two points behind Cashel in the battle for the final playoff spot, relegation Galwegians visit the Palace Grounds.

Queen’s need one win to guarantee their safety from relegation, the students have lost their last nine games but welcome scrum half Jonny Stewart back from Ulster A duty.