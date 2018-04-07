ALL IRELAND RUGBY: Omagh and Bangor chase play-offs

Division 2C will go right to the wire as only two points separate the top four with two games remaining.

Omagh are third, a point behind Thomond and Sligo, with the top two meeting on the final weekend of the season.

The Accies travel to fifth placed Midleton, the Cork club are not mathematically out of the playoffs but would need an unlikely chain of results to go their way.

Omagh make one change from the side that were victorious last time out at Bective, Richard Hemphill comes into the from row for Matthew Sproule.

Luke Hanson and Scott Barr keep their place in midfield despite the return from injury of Yonga Taleni.

Omagh have only lost once on the road this season at Sligo, the sides drew 29-29 in Co Tyrone earlier in the season when Midleton scored three late tries.

Bangor have slim hopes of making the playoffs, Jason Morgan’s side are two places and six points behind Malahide.

Lock Dave Caughey returns for the visit of seventh placed Seapoint to Upritchard Park.

Prop Jamie Clegg is out injured and hooker Max Montgomery is unavailable.

Conor McEvoy comes into the middle of the front row, Ross McCloskey is ruled out so

Garth Wright and Mark Widdowson are at half back.