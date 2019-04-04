All to play for at top of AIL Division 1B between Ballynahinch and Malone

Nothing has been decided at the top of Division 1B with just two games of the regular season remaining.

Old Wesley are top on points difference from Ballynahinch with Malone in third place a further five points adrift.

Paddy Armstrong’s side are ahead of Naas on points different and a point in front of Armagh, but with the lead being so tight even ninth placed Buccaneers aren’t out of the play-off race.

After winning promotion from Division 2A last season Armstrong has been happy with the side’s progression.

“The league has been so crazy but it has been a very pleasing year so far and we just want to make sure we finish it off well,” said Armstrong.

“Every game is so important right now and we have talked about the focus and so on, every game has been so important in this league the way it has worked; we’re really going to focus on this game try to get a good performance in and go from there.”

Malone moved up to third after a 16-7 win over Armagh at Gibson Park last time out.

“The boys attitude was superb. We’d lost three games on the bounce quite narrowly and it would have been quite easy to throw the head up, the boys took responsibility, worked hard, bought into the feedback and that was just reward and they deserved that.

“It was a really pleasing performance. The boys really stepped up and we knew Armagh were going to be our big challenge but the important thing now is that we build upon it.

“We’re well aware that every team in this league is capable and it’s about building on that performance this week.”

Malone are on the road to St Mary’s, the Templeville Road side are sixth three points of the top four but just five points above the relegation play-off zone and go into the game after beating Ballymena 74-15 two weeks ago.

“They are a good side. If you look at their results they are a very difficult side to play especially at home, they had a very good result last week.

“I’ve never been involved in a league before that has been so tight with so many good teams. We have been training well and we’re trying to build on it.”

Full back Jack Owens, loose forward Joe Dunleavy and Ulster hooker Adam McBurney should are return to the matchday squad.