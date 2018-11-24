Andrew Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to comfortable win over USA

Ireland completed the November Test series with a clean sweep after a comprehensive win over US Eagles in Dublin on Saturday night.

There were eight tries for an Ireland side showing 14 changes from that which had beaten the All Blacks a week earlier.

Andrew Conway bagged a hat-trick on the way to a man of the match display, while outhalf Carberry kicked seven conversions and a penalty.

Ireland were on the front foot from the off and on the third minute had opened the scoring.

Winger Andrew Conway popped the ball into captain Rhy Ruddock hands and the flanker went on a bullicking run, scorching between two defenders before straightening and timing the pass perfectly to the supporting Conway who dotted down close to the posts with outhalf Joe Carberry converting.

The visitors showed they had not come to make up numbers and a couple of forrays saw them presented with a penalty opportunity on nine minutes, but outhalf Will Magie’s effort is one he will want to forget.

Jack Conan goes over for a try against USA

But the Americans came again and again and when hooker Joe Taufete’e made a thrusting drive, the Irish defence failed to halt him at the first attempt and he needed no encouragement when given a second run to go in for the try, which Magie converted to level after 12 minutes.

It gave Ireland a little warning of what to expect from the tourists.

A steal by Iain Henderson at a maul, set Ireland on their way again. Carberry quickly got the backline moving, but that initial charge was halted. The hosts went through phase after phase and eventually quick hands from fullback Will Addison was enough to create the space for Conway to go over in the corner. Carberry again converted for a 14-7 lead on 16 minutes.

The visitors would not go away and they continued to press hard. From a driving maul off a lineout the Irish were in all sorts of trouble. Henderson pulled the maul down, the penalty try was awarded to being the USA back to level terms and the Ulster lock was off to the sin-bin.

A Carberry penalty at the next Irish attack phase nudged them ahead 17-14.

And that lead was extended to 10 points when number eight Jack Conan was the beneficiary of a Conway break to cross for a try which Carberry converted on 33 minutes - Henderson also returning after his enforced 10-minute break.

Will Addison did not return after the break, failing an HIA and replaced by Sam Arnold. There was a long delay in the opening minutes as a serious injury to US Eagles’ Taufete’e, the hooker able to acknowledge the crowd as he was stretchered off. He was replaced by Dylan Fawsitt.

With scrum being reset after reset, the crowd opted for the Mexican Wave to amuse themselves, thankfully Tadhg Beirne crossed for a try after the second lap to bring the attention back to the game.

Carberry’s conversion made it 31-14 and then a perfectly weighted crossfield kick from Bryne found McCloskey and he extended the lead to 36-14 with his first Test try, Carberry missing on this occasion.

Ireland, freshened up in most departments with replacements, kept turning the screw and a try for benchman Quinn Roux, converted by Carberry took Ireland 43-14 ahead after 66 minutes.

It looked as though the impressive Conway had created the opening for replacement scrumhalf Luke McGrath to score - but it was eventually ruled out for a forward pass to Conway where the move originated by Cian Healy.

The half century was hit though, three minutes from the end, a fantastic break by Garry Ringrose saw him give Conway the simplest of ways to complete his hat-trick. Carberry converted.

There was still time for one more and it was left to replacement John Ryan to cross three minutes into added time - Carberry converted to complete the scoring.