Andy Graham admits Ballymena must turn tide

It’s not exactly last chance saloon for Ballymena yet but coach Andy Graham knows the Braidmen need to start to pick up points after only one win from their opening six games.

Ballymena are bottom of Division 1B four points adrift of Buccaneers and face eighth-placed Old Belvedere at Eaton Park.

“Every week we say we have to win but we really have to win because we’re becoming isolated and it would keep us in touch and it would help morale,” he said.

“They have a good set of backs and big forwards so they can mix it anyway they want it’s a good tough challenge.

“We defended well (last week) but we need to offer more in attack.

“We are making wee mistakes when we get into decent positions messing up a call at the lineout, give away a penalty at the scrum or knock on in a carry and the errors are letting us down. We’re getting into good positions but can capitalise at the moment.

“We worked hard with huge tackle counts but it’s the silly mistakes that are killing us.”

Ballymena have only amassed 80 points in their half dozen games but Graham is confidence the side can start to click.

“We showed against St Mary’s we could score tries but we haven’t put it together since and that’s the issue, hopefully we can get it right this week,” Graham said.

“There are areas that we are improving on but we need to put the whole thing together.”

Ulster hooker John Andrew starts while Clive Ross is joined in the back row by Matty and Marcus Rea.

Ballynahinch will hope to make it back to back wins as they travel to Old Wesley.

Prop Tommy O’Hagan will make his club debut and is joined in the front row by the McCall brothers Kyle and Zac.

Third placed Armagh travel to second bottom Buccaneers.