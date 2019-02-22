Armagh and Ballymena looking for important wins in Division 1B

A bonus point win over Buccaneers last week moved Armagh up to third Division 1B.

Now the Palace Grounds side travel to Old Belvedere and assistant Chris Parker is expecting a tough battle against the eighth placed side after their 52-7 win over Ballymena last week.

“I think at the end of this block when there will be three games remaining there will be division among the teams. But we’re well aware that we could be back down to sixth, seventh or eighth come 4pm Saturday,” said Park.

“Their tails will be up. Their defence is excellent and they have picked up a lot of losing bonus points this year. Any game they lose is very close, they attacked functioned well last week and we’ll have to be on our game if we’re going to produce something.”

Ballymena’s defeat at Belvo’s let them five points adrift at the foot of the table and coach Andy Graham wants a reaction as Old Wesley visit Eaton Park.

“It wouldn’t matter who was coming we need to bounce back.

“We just have to get a win this week and try to amass as many points as we can and that is all we can do.

We’re stronger than last week and that should help.”