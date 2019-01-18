Armagh on a high as rivals Banbridge come to town

It has been a great month for Armagh.

Willie Faloon’s side have reached the Ulster Senior Cup final, the Bateman Cup final and a win in their last All Ireland League match at Ulster rivals Banbridge saw the Palace Grounds side draw level on points with St Mary’s at the top of Division 1B.

Armagh host Bann in the return fixture and assistant coach Chris Parker is hoping the side can keep the momentum going as their look for a third consecutive promotion.

“We’re looking forward to getting back into All Ireland League action.

“We’re aware you can’t slip up in this league and we must build upon an encouraging performance against Buccs last weekend,” said Parker.

“There are no easy fixtures and I’m sure Banbridge will be determined to get one back over us following the previous game at Rifle Park.”

“The players are looking forward to the game with Banbridge at the Palace grounds on Saturday.

“Once again it is expected to be a physical contest up front.

“Despite the wet conditions at Rifle Park both teams attempted to play open running rugby with an expected improved forecast this week.

“It should be a good game and we want a home win.”

Captain Chris Colvin missed the AIL cup semi final last week returns to the centre while loose forward Nigel Simpson is available for the first time since picking up and injury against Ballymena in October.

The tightness or the league can be summoned up by Bann.

Simon McKinstry’s team are seventh, four points of the top and three points from the relegation play off spot.

Ulster loose forwards Greg Jones and Caleb Montgomery are available, while James Hume has also been released and winger Rob Lyttle could feature.

Bann have only one win in their last five AIL games and are still without scrum half Ian Porter and back row Robin Sinton who still remain on the long term injury list for Banbridge.