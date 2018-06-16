Australian coach Michael Chieka unhappy with Irish role in Genia injury

Prop Cian Healy could find himself in disciplinary trouble after Australia coach Michael Cheika questioned his role in scrum-half Will Genia's departure from Ireland's 26-21 second Test victory in Melbourne.

The Wallaby number nine's series is over after he broke his arm in a 25th-minute incident involving the Leinster star, who himself departed a physical contest early with a shoulder injury early in the second-half.

Genia will undergo surgery on the injury on Sunday but should be fit for the Rugby Championship.

Ireland bounced back from their opening defeat to level the series at AAMI Park and travel to Sydney for next Saturday's decider with momentum behind them.

Coach Joe Schmidt was upbeat about the prospects of Andrew Conway (hip), Dan Leavy (sternum) and Healy's capacity to recover in time for the final Test.

Although Australia were upset with the circumstances surrounding Genia's injury, they do not intend to report the incident to the authorities.

However, citing commissioner Mike O'Leary may choose to review Healy's actions and has 48 hours from full-time to decide on his next step.

"We ran the play down the front and Willy's the decoy around the back and he got king hit from the side - looked like a shoulder - and when you're not expecting it that's what happens," Cheika said.

"So Hoops (captain Michael Hooper) went down the front, Willy ran around the back - I'm not sure who it was from the other team that came in and hit him - and he jammed his arm and broke it."

Cheika is also sweating on the fitness of lock Adam Coleman as he looks to turn things around for the Sydney finale.