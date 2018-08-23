BACK IN THE MIX: Marcell Coetzee starts for Ulster in Wasps trip

South African Marcell Coetzee makes his return to the Ulster team tonight after a year-long injury lay-off.

The backrow player will start in the backrow against Wasps in Ulster’s second and final pre-season game.

Next week they will start their competitive season in the Guinness PRO14 when they entertain last year’s beaten finalists, Scarlets.

Summer signings Will Addison and Marty Moore are also both named in the starting Ulster team.

Summer signings Will Addison and Marty Moore are also both named in the starting Ulster team.

Moore comes up against the club he spent two years before making the move to Ulster.

Alan O’Connor will again captain the side from the second row, with Kieran Treadwell selected to partner him in the engine room.

Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy prop Eric O’Sullivan will start the game at loosehead with Moore at tighthead and hooker John Andrew completing the front five.

Coetzee will wear the number six jersey, with Sean Reidy at openside and Nick Timoney packing down at number 8 once again.

Behind the pack, Jonny Stewart and Johnny McPhillips make up a youthful half-back partnership.

The 19-year-old duo of Angus Kernohan and Stewart Moore, who both made their first Ulster senior appearances last week, are included once more at left wing and outside centre respectively.

Stuart McCloskey will join Moore in the Ulster midfield, with full-back Addison and Craig Gilroy making up the back three with Kernohan.

Ulster: Will Addison, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Angus Kernohan, Johnny McPhillips, Jonny Stewart; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (C), Kieran Treadwell, Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Alex Thompson, Caleb Montgomery, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Darren Cave, Greg Jones, Chris Henry, Jack Owens.