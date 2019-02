Ballymena suffered a 17-13 loss to City of Armagh in last season's First Trust Ulster Senior Cup final.

The teams return to do battle once again in this year's blue riband event in the domestic senior calendar at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, February 8 (7.30pm).

Centre Matthew Norris hopes the Braidmen can turn the tables this season.

Watch as he looks ahead to the final with sports editor Richard Mulligan.