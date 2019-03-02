Ballynahinch ready for Naas challenge

A win against near Banbridge saw Ballynahinch move into the top four in Division 1B.

The 18-17 win completed a league double for Hinch over the Rifle Park club and also moved them above Banbridge in the fight for the play-off places.

Hinch are two points clear of Bann and just behind leaders Old Wesley with just five games remaining.

Hinch could take another step close to the post season as they face third place Naas at Ballymacarn Park. The sides are only separated by points difference.

Ulster prop Tom O’Toole is missing but out half John McPhillips could feature.

Hooker Zac McCall and lock Jack Regan are both available.

Bradley Luney starts in the second row but James Simpson is missing.

Ross Adair and Rory Butler continue in the backs.

Naas won the game between the sides earlier in the season and knocked Malone off top spot last week.

Bann will hope to bounce back but they face a tricky trip to leaders Old Wesley at Donnybrook.

Loose forwards Caleb Montgomery, Greg Jones and David McCann are all available while scrum half Johnny Stewart (Ulster) and hooker Johnny Murphy (Connacht) may also feature as Bann look to avenge their home defeat by the Dubliners in November.