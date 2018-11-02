Banbridge coach Simon McKinstry keeps level head before Old Wesley clash at Rifle Park

A bonus point win over Ulster rivals Ballymena last week has lifted Banbridge to the summit of Division 1B.

However, coach Simon McKinstry isn’t worried about league positions after only four games.

“I was delighted it was a good win, it’s the best we have played all year and we really couldn’t fault the boys,” McKinbstry said.

“We’d only gave away two penalties up to 65 minutes and didn’t give them a sniff.

“It’s good for the supporters to look at but it isn’t something we don’t look at - we set ourselves a target of how many points we want out of each block of games.

“We divide the league up into blocks of four or five games and set ourselves realistic targets of how many points we can get and hopefully at the end of the season, if we get our target from each block, then we’ll be in a good enough place.”

Bann welcome Old Wesley to Rifle Park but are without Adam Ervine so John Porter and Hugo Harbinson are vying for a berth on the wing.

“They have played a game less and they drew with Belvo who thumped us on the first day so they will be no slouches,” he said.

“They beat us last season down there and we beat them at home albeit it was close and I expect it to be tight this year. They have a good strong pack of forwards and they were well drilled.”

Malone’s bonus point victory over Old Belvedere put them second, a point behind Bann and coach Paddy Armstrong was happy with the reaction after defeat to Armagh the previous week.

“It was a really big improvement in performance and I think the boys learnt a lot from the Armagh game.

“This is the last run of the first group of games and hopefully we can finish off well, but we’re aware Buccaneers is going to be a big challenge, it’s always tough to go down there.”

Malone face at tricky trip to Buccaneers.

Dan Kerr comes in a hooker, third placed Ballynanich travel to Naas who are a place below them.