Billy Burns: No resting on laurels as Ulster outhalf targets winning run to continue

Ulster have put themselves in a prime position in Pool Four of the European Champions Cup, but outhalf Billy Burns wants the recent run of good form to continue now into key games in the Guinness PRO14.

A 10-point haul in the back-to-back Euro games against Scarlets has left Ulster sitting in second place in their group and ideally positioned to go through to the knockout stages either as a best runner-up or even group winner.

They will face leaders Racing 92 - who are five points clear in the group - in Belfast on January 12 and then the Province go to Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers a week later.

With Mission Accomplished to date in Europe, Ulster outhalf Burns, who was man of the match in the home 30-15 win over Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night, now wants to produce the same level of performance in three Irish derbies over the festive period.

Ulster entertain Munster on Friday night in Belfast before going to Galway to face Connacht and then a really difficult trip to Dublin to take on last season’s European and PRO14 double champions Leinster.

Ulster currently share second point in Conference B with Scarlets, with Leinster leading the way - a hopping 15 points clear in first spot.

“We have a few massive games coming up,” smiled Burns. “They could also shape the rest of our season as well.

“It is all about backing up the performances of the past two weeks in the PRO14 now.

“We are in a happy place at the moment and the good thing is we know we still have much more to offer.

“But we have to be able to back these games up.”

In respect of Europe, having defeated Leicester at home in the opening pool game and then losing to Racing 92 in France, Burns said there had been a really big focus put into the back-to-back games against Scarlets to keep the European dream alive.

“That was always the aim,” said Burns.

“We firmly believe we have got a strong enough squad not just to compete but to push on and get out of this group.

“We know there are other quality teams in this group but week on week, we’re focusing on getting performances in whatever competition we play.

“It’s not all been plain sailing but we’re starting to get the fruits and rewards for all the work we’re doing on the training ground.

“We’re at the tip of the iceberg and we want to keep pushing on. We’ll enjoy the second win over Scarlets and then start focusing on next week’s game.”

Earlier this season in the PRO14 Ulster were thumped 64-7 at Thomond Park by Munster.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on them, they have quality all across the park,” said Burns.

The flyhalf joined Ulster from Gloucester during the summer and he certainly has no regrets.

“Even after that defeat in Munster, I certainly knew I still had made the right move.

“I feel like I’m in a place where the coaches around me are great, they’re really challenging me and I feel like I’m learning.

“That’s what I want to do. I know that I’m a long, long way away from the player I know I can be and I know that I need to be.

“But the main thing for me here is I am being challenged. I came here to play in big games like these and there is no better feeling at the minute.”