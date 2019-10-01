Bonus point win for Queen’s over Malone

Queen’s warmed up for their trip to Buccaneers in the All Ireland League on Saturday with a 32-13 bonus point win over Belfast rivals Malone in Division One of the SONI Premiership.

Coach Derek Suffern was delighted with the character the students showed coming back from an early 10-0 deficit.

“We’re really pleased with that, especially after not performing to or upmost over the last few weeks, Malone put out a pretty strong side so we knew it would be a strong challenge, we’re pretty happy with the result,” said Suffern.

“The biggest thing we are happy about is our defensive shape and our ability to deal with their physicality. We maybe left a couple (tries) out there close to the line, but you have got to be happy with five points, the forwards and backs combined very effectively.

“Malone were very good early on. Their set piece was very strong, they got their maul going and they got ahead. We shipped a yellow card and went down to 14 men, I thought that was the key time as we got seven points, then a three. It was good mental resilience from the boys and we went into half time well in the game and kicked on after the break. I thought we were comfortable for the win.

“We’ve built a good squad, there is a bit of strength in depth as there is five or six guys to come into the mix. It’s great to have competition for places as it keeps guys on their toes. Its a long season with injuries and unavailability, I think we’ll need all the players we’ve got.”

Malone took the lead with a Callum Smith penalty, and were then awarded penalty try. Jake McCay and Robbie Johnston replied for Queen’s with Ritchie McMaster kicking seven points. Smith’s penalty cut the students lead to 17-13 at the break. A Fal El Vave touchdown and a penalty try sealed it for Queen’s.

Rainey stay top as they made it a maximum 15 points from three games with a 38-7 win at Ballymena, defending champions Ballynahinch suffered a third straight defeat going down 34-28 to Banbridge.

In Division 2 Armagh have maximum points after a few 50-7 win at Bangor and their were wins for Dungannon and Omagh.