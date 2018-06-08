BREAKING: Shane Logan to stand down as Ulster CEO

Ulster Rugby have confirmed Chief Executive Office, Shane Logan, will stand down from his position..

He will leave the position in August, just ahead of the start of a new competitive season.

In a statement issued on Friday by Ulster Rugby Logan said: "I am very grateful to have had the privilege of being Chief Executive of Ulster Rugby since 2010. We have been able to build a fine stadium, repay our debts, deliver consistent profit and strong commercial growth. This is now allowing us to invest in our clubs, schools and very significantly in our Academy.



"In terms of win ratios, the senior Ulster Team has become more competitive but I am as disappointed as anybody not to have landed that elusive trophy.



"There have been some significant challenges in recent years. I hope that the unity with which everyone in Ulster faced these will endure for generations. I wish everyone in Ulster the very best for the future."

updates to follow