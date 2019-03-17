Campbell Collee v Metodist College: A look ahead to this year’s Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final

Monday afternoon’s Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final is an all city-affair with holders Campbell College facing Methodist College in the showpiece at Kingspan Stadium (3pm).

Campbell may be the holders, but they will seen as underdogs against a strong MCB team.

Coached by the experienced Brian Robinson who can call upon the youthful exuberance of Jonny Cupitt to assist him.

Neil Doak continues to act in an advisory capacity and his experience as a coach is off great value to the Campbell players and staff.

The team is captained by Rex Tinsley who brings great leadership qualities to the role. As well as being an astute captain - and the current Head Boy - on the pitch he is also a calming influence when playing in the centre and directing operations within the Campbell back division.

His calm assured leadership was evident in abundance in the course of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup games against Sullivan Upper, Enniskillen Royal Grammar and, in particular, in the course of the semi-final game against Royal School, Armagh team.

Campbell players such as Jack Stinson, Conor Rankin, Paddy McAlpine, Jack Boal, Finlay Parks and Luke Collins have been involved with various Ulster and, in some cases, Ireland Age Grade squads.

Rankin is the leading point’s scorer on the team and he has caused untold problems for opposition teams with his eye for the line as well as a deadly accurate boot off the tee.

Tobi Olaniyan, Ben Rainey and James Johnston form a dynamic break away trio in the back row and, in John Gildea, they have a young player who puts in a great deal of effort with his performances in the front row.

Methodist College have come through their previous Cup games in a relatively comfortable fashion.

Not for the first time will the Methody team carry the mantel of favourites to win the Cup competition but their results this season against all-comers from schools in Ulster, Munster and Leinster would suggest it is fully justified.

Coached by the experienced duo of Nicky Wells and Stephen Lindsay. Kevin McNaboe is the captain who has led his players to great success in the course of the current season.

Top point’s scorer is Ethan McIlroy, a talented player who is equally at home playing as a full back or on the wing. Not only has he an eye for the line but he is a top class place kicker as well. E

Thomas Armstrong, Robbie Armstrong and Chris Larmour have also gained representative honours and these four players are responsible for scoring a high percentage of the MCB tries this season

They will see this Cup final game against Campbell as an opportunity to add to their impressive try and points scoring tallies.

Traditionally the basis for any Methodist College success has been with their pack.

In players such as Kevin McNaboe and Ben Crangle, both of whom have been involved with previous Schools’ U18 squads, they have two of the finest forwards playing schools’ rugby at the minute.

They are joined in the hard working and efficient Methody pack by players such as Daniel Humphries, Ted Linton, Ben Gourley and flanker, Adam Reid, who had an outstanding game in the semi-final against Wallace High.

This is a balanced MCB side with a great deal of character being displayed by all the players and all will be looking forward to this exciting final encounter against a youthful Campbell side.