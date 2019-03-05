Campbell College edge out Royal School Armagh to book place in Schools’ Cup final

CAMPBELL COLLEGE 12 RS ARMAGH 10

A late Conor Rankin try and conversion secured a return to Kingspan Stadium for this year’s Danske Bank Schools’ Cup Final as holders Campbell College saw off Royal School Armagh.

In a close encounter - and a repeat of last year’s final, Armagh had led 10-5 until seven minutes from the end.

Patrick McAlpine’s try have given Campbell an early lead at Kingspan Stadium but Armagh’s Adam Edgar touched down to make it 5-5 at the break and Ryan Finlay went over to put Armagh 10-5 ahead early in the second half.

Rankin converted his own try as Campbell took the lead with seven minutes to go to give them a 12-10 lead.

The Belfast boys held on after Armagh’s Charlie Worth missed two late penalties.

Campbell will meet the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between between Methodist College and Wallace High on Monday, March 18.

The final will take place at Kingspan Stadium on Monday, 18 March.