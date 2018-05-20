Champions Cup Rugby secured: Ulster defeat Ospreys in European play-off

ULSTER 35 OSPREYS 17

Ulster ended a challenging season on a high on Sunday afternoon in Belfast when they defeated Ospreys to secure a place in the European Champions Cup next season.

Leading 8-7 at the break, Ulster went on to produce a solid second half display against the Welsh side to win the play-off game and guarantee them top tier rugby in Eiurope next season.

Ulster were forced into two late changes with influential Charles Piutau, on the occasion of his last game for the club, and prop Ross Kane both breaking down in the warm-up. Tommy O'Toole was promoted from the bench to the front row and Rodney Ah You was summonsed to the replacements.

In the backline, Louise Ludik moved to fullback for Piutau with Craig Gilroy coming up to take the winger's spot and David Busby called up to the replacements.

Ludik lasted 18 minutes before being helped off with a leg injury - Busby getting an early call - as did Andy Warwick who came on for Callum Black, retired after 23 minutes - not quite the way he had hoped to feature in his last Ulster game before moving to Worcester.

By that stage Ulster trailed 7-0 after a try through captain Alun Wynn Jones, converted by outhalf Dan Biggar who was to also hit the posts with two penalties - a reflection of their dominance.

But Ulster, who had been under the cosh for most, stuck in well and the close to 7,000 crowd finally had something to get excited about as John Cooney slotted over a penalty on 25 minutes.

The place erupted 10 minutes later when Ulster, who had worked their way well into the game at this stage, saw Craig Gilroy race in to touch down Luke Marshall's grubber kick. Cooney missed the touchline conversion, but the home side went in perhaps with a surprising lead, no matter how slender.

If a side looked as if they wanted to claim the top prize, Ulster came out for the second half fired up.

Two minutes in Gilroy had gone over for his second try, Cooney nailed the touchline conversion for a 15-7 lead.

And then, having pressurised the Welsh side on their own lineout 15m out, Ulster pressed hard and the hardworking lock Kieran Treadwell went over for the try, Cooney converted.

Ospreys threatened once again but Ulster defended stoutly, although lost Luke Marshall to injury, presenting Darren Cave with the opportunity and his first act was to emplty Biggar.

But the Welsh side who had emptied thier bench, were not finished and repalcement James Hook fired out a long pass to winger Jeff Hassler who brushed Jacob Stockdale's tackle aside to go in at the corner. Biggar's poor place kicking continued as he missed his third penalty of the afternoon.

A Cooney penalty after 64 minutes pushed Ulster 25-12 ahead as the rain began to fall, making handling conditions tricky.

But five minutes from the end, Stockdale, who had a low key affair by his standards, picked off an intercept and race in to secure the victory, Cooney converting for a 35-12 lead.

Biggar had the final say with a late try, remarkable he hit the post for the third time with his drop goal conversion attempt.