Chris Henry proud to lead Ulster A in Celtic Cup opener

Chris Henry will take great pride this on Friday night in leading the Ulster ‘A’ team in their Celtic Cup opener against Leinster at his home club Malone’s Gibson Park grounds (kick-off 5pm).

Henry, who is celebrating his testimonial year, will wear the number seven jersey and will be joined in the back row by Caleb Montgomery and Greg Jones.

Schalk van der Merwe and Rodney Ah You will prop either side of Banbridge’s Peter Cromie, with Peter Browne and Alex Thompson completing the front five.

Behind the pack, Jonny Stewart and Johnny McPhillips will combine at half-back.

Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy Year One winger Iwan Hughes, Aaron Sexton and Peter Nelson make up a pace-laden back three, with James Hume and Jack Owens paired together in the Ulster midfield.

Matthew Rea, who hasn’t featured since picking up an injury in a Man of the Match performance versus Ospreys in April, is set to make his comeback off the benc.

His brother Marcus, Paul McGookin, Peter Cooper and Michael Cromie are the other forward reinforcements. Graham Curtis, Bruce Houston and Michael Stronge will provide the backline options among the replacements.

Admission to the game is free, with voluntary gate donations in aid of Henry’s Testimonial Charity.

Ulster ‘A’: Peter Nelson, Aaron Sexton, Jack Owens, James Hume, Iwan Hughes, Johnny McPhillips, Jonny Stewart; Schalk van der Merwe, Peter Cromie, Rodney Ah You, Peter Browne, Alex Thompson, Caleb Montgomery, Chris Henry (C), Greg Jones.

Replacements: Paul McGookin, Peter Cooper, Michael Cromie, Matthew Rea, Marcus Rea, Graham Curtis, Bruce Houston, Michael Stronge.