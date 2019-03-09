Chris Moore delighted as Queen’s make play-off charge

Three bonus point wins in their last three games has saw Queen’s make a charge for the Division 2A playoffs.

The students are fourth and have opened up a four point gap over UL Boh’s as they welcome Nenagh to the Dub.

Team manager Chris Moore has been delighted with his team’s run over the last month.

“It’s the first time in a long time that we have been in this position,” he said.

“The last three seasons we have been scrapping about mid-table or fighting relegation.

“The boys are putting it in at training, we’re getting 60 or 70 at training twice a week and it is showing in the results.

“We have guys who have come back from injury.

“But to be fair to the likes of Curtis Pollock, who is straight out of school, Mathew Millar, a prop straight out of school, James Longwell and Martin Withers, these guys who have come in have all stood up to the challenge and have made team selection difficult.

“The guys who have the jersey hold onto the jersey.

“Over the last three matches the team hasn’t really changed, but we have had a few injuries.”

Queen’s haul of 15 points in the last three games has been more remarkable considering the wintery conditions over the last month or so.

“Derek Suffern) said last week the performance against Blackrock was as good a one since he’d been here,” said Moore.

“It waswet and windy conditions against a big Blackrock side and the boys just stuck to their structure and dug it out.

“We have shown that we can compete in that weather whereas back in the day if they was any rain we would have struggled.

“Against Boh’s and Blackrock the weather wasn’t conducive to Queen’s running rugby, but we rolled ourselves up and dug out the result and to get bonus point results is even better.”

Nenagh are four places and 18 points behind Queen’s but Moore is taking nothing for granted before the two sides face off against each other this weekend.

“We lost away to Nenagh in about the fifth or sixth minute of injury time earlier this season,” he said.

“Historically they always give us a really tough game.

“They are fighting relegation and will be up for it, we know it will be tough but we have to back ourselves at home.

“You have got to win your home games and get as many points on the board as you can.

“Our home record has been pretty good this year and we want to keep that going.”

Influential centre Rory Bell faces a late fitness test while Andy McGrath and Andy Weir return to the Queen’s squad to bolster the pack.