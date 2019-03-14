City of Armagh aim to go one better in Towns' Cup when they meet Ballyclare again

City of Armagh II will face a tough test when they go to Ballyclare for a River Rock Ulster Towns' Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The Orchard County boys lost at the same stage to Ballyclare at home last season, but hope to make amends when they face the inform East Antrim club.

Ballyclare moved top of Kukri Ulster Championship Division One on Tuesday night with a win over Cooke.

With Armagh's senior side having won the First Trust Senior Cup recently - their second in a row - the club's second string would like to bring another trophy back - but this is a tough hurdle to overcome.

Player represenative Luke Crozier drew the short straw for a semi-final preview interview with sports editor Richard Mulligan