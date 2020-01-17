Clear vision for Ulster says Rob Herring

Ulster have reached the knockout stages of the European Cup six times in 24 attempts, a win at the Kingspan Stadium tomorrow against Bath will make it a seventh and secure a quarter final place for a second consecutive season.

Hooker Rob Herring’s form has secured him a place in Andy Farrell’s first Ireland Six Nations squad, and he believes the mentality Dan McFarland has brought to the Ulster team is paying dividends on the pitch.

“I think when Dan came in he made it pretty clear what his vision for us was a club and a group - consistently competing for championships,” said Herring.

“That ultimately means playing in knockout rugby, we come in every day and we have our processes, our skills, our units, it’s all geared towards moving forward as a squad.

“On the weekend, going away to one of the toughest places in Europe to play and not taking the chances we had shows we’re still on a bit of a journey.

“We still have a lot to improve upon and learn to be exactly where we want to be.

“To come into the last round and still have a knock-out place in our own hands is still a great place to be, particularly at home that’s massively exciting for us.

“Playing knockout rugby is everything for us, in the past we would go into a European campaign thinking if we made the knock-outs that’s a good season, now as a squad, we’re expecting to be there and anything less isn’t good enough.

“To be in a position to do that, last game of the pool stages with our fate in our own hands, it’s pretty exciting, we’d have loved to have won (against Clermont) and be playing for a home quarter-final but it wasn’t to be, we’ve to put that aside and look to a big game this weekend.”

The first game between Ulster and Bath came down to an injury time try saving tackle by Jacob Stockdale to preserve a 17-16 win, but Herring is expecting tomorrow’s encounter to be more open.

“They have nothing to play for but what they do have is an important run of games in the Premiership and I feel like they maybe rested a few players last week, so they’re going to come fully loaded and a fully loaded Bath side is full of stars and players who can attack from anywhere,” he said.

“They’re going to throw the ball around, and they have the players to do that, so we need to keep the ball tight and put the pressure on them, if they’re going to play loose, we need to force some errors from them and then capitalise on that.

“I think it probably is still mathematically possible to get a home quarter but our heads are first to get the win, from there, you never know what happens, we start putting a bit more pressure on but just to get the win at home is a massive focus.”

Since Rory Best’s retirement Herring has been Ulster’s first choice hooker starting all five European games this season and he is relishing the role.

“I’ve always felt I’ve been good enough to play that role,” he said.

“Particularly in the last three or four years I’ve felt I’ve been of that standard and selection just hasn’t gone my way.

“Now that I’m getting those calls and getting that bit of a run, I’m really enjoying it.

“There’s another level of expectation on myself now to really step up.

“I’m one of the more senior guys in the squad, so (there’s expectation) to carry that and really help some of the younger guys.

“I’m really enjoying that role and the amount of game-time I’m getting, it’s been really good.”