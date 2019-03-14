Clogher fancy a trip back to Kingspan Stadium for Towns' Cup final

Clogher Valley will face near neighbours Enniskillen in the semi-final of the River Rock Towns' Cup on Saturday at The Cran, Fivemiletown.

The Kurki Championship Two leaders were a regular feature in the Easter Monday final in recent years, but it has been 2015 since their last excursion to the city limits and the home of Ulster Rugby.

On that occasion they lost out having won it the previous year.

Clogher captain Michael Treanor is looking forward to the semi-final and believes it is time the men from Tyrone were making that trip back up the road to Belfast

