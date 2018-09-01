CONFIDENCE BOOSTER: Ulster snatch victory over Scarlets in PRO14 opener

ULSTER 15 SCARLETS 13

There was last minute drama in Belfast on Saturday afternoon as Ulster snatched a late victory over Scarlets and make it another winning start to the PRO14 season.

Last year's beaten finalists drew first blood after a decent start with a try through outhalf Rhys Patchell, who added his own conversion for a 7-0 lead after six minutes.

But Ulster worked their way into the game, Will Addison impressive in attack and three penalties from scrumhalf John Cooney gave them a 9-7 interval lead.

Ulster got a let off at the start of the second half when Scarlets captain Ken Owens crossed the line. But the Lions hooker was deemed to have knocked it on.

Replacement outhalf Dan Jones kicked a penalty to nudge Scarlets 13-12 ahead after 61 minutes.

Ed Kennedy was then sin-binned for the visitors on 67 minutes for a rash high tackle on Henry Speight.

As the clocked ticked into the last five minutes Ulster pressed the line but failed to make that sin-bin period count, Cooney missing a penalty from the far right to leave the visitors a point ahead.

There was to be one final twist however. Scarlets lock David Bulbring was spotted pulling Cooney back in an attack, he was yellow carded and with less than a minute on the clock the Ulster scrumhalf kicked his fifth penalty of the game to take the win.