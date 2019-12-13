Dan McFarland praise for Ulster flexibility to see off Harlequins

Head coach Dan McFarland praised Ulster for the way they adapted their game in the second half to score four tries and stay firmly on track to a European Champions Cup quarter-final berth.

The 34-10 success at The Stoop saw Ulster secure a try scoring bonus point as they completed the double over Harlequins to set them up for a potential top-of-group decider against Clermont in January.

“I think the fact we adapted the way we were playing in the second half and really wrestled control in really difficult conditions,” said McFarland. “In the first half we knew Harlequinks were going to be physical, we expected them to come out physical, and I think they took us a little bit by surprise, especially in the channel around nine. They are big men, they have some seriously big men in their forwards and we came out second best in that first half.

“The try at the end of the first half was obviously a big boost, but the way we managed the game in the second half, both territorially with the quality of our kicking there and pinning them back into the corners, but also in the fact that we managed our phase play a little bit better and squeezed out a couple of scores.”

Ulster will now put Europe on the simmer over Christmas as they look ahead to three massive Irish derbies in the Guinness PRO14, starting with a trip to Dublin to face Leinster on Friday night.

“We’ve got a few sore bodies this week, so we might give a couple guys an opportunity next week,” said McFarland. “The Connacht home game, we lost to Connacht last year at home and that was the last time we lost at home. That’s a massive match for us. That’s a massive match for me. I don’t want to lose that game.

“Obviously Munster, we’ve already lost to them once this year so we don’t want them to do the double over us. They come thick and fast.”