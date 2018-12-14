Dan McFarland: Ulster head coach "satisfied" with maximum double over Scarlets in Europe

Dan McFarland declared he was satisfied with a maximum 10 match points as Ulster completed an impressive double over Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Having won at Parc y Scarlets 25-24 with a try scoring bonus point last weekend, Ulster kept their European Champions Cup knockout ambitions by backing that up with a 30-15 success in Pool Four, and another maximum five points.

John Cooney scored 15 points of Ulster's total with the bonus-point try, two conversions and two penalties, while second row Iain Henderson bagged two tries with Jacob Stockdale also crossing.

The five points Ulster claimed the same from last week's meeting at Parc y Scarlets - brought Ulster level on points with Pool Four leaders Racing 92 ahead of their game with Leicester Tigers and ended bottom side Scarlets' already slim chances of making the last eight.

Ulster led 10-3 at half-time and though the Scarlets, through a Jonathan Davies try, levelled things up, Dan McFarland's side pushed on with Stockdale, Henderson - bagging his second - and Cooney crossing.

McFarland said: “I’m really satisfied with the result, obviously five points and ten points from two games against the Scarlets is a situation which any team would be pleased with due to the quality of opposition they are.

“In terms of the performance there was lots in that that we’d be very happy with.

“We were a little bit disappointing going in at half-time (Ulster led 10-3) in the fact that we hadn’t pushed the game on so there was an intensity in our defence which wasn’t quite at the level we wanted it to be.

“We’d also turned over a couple of balls and lost them in contact, we spoke about that at half-time and we spoke about not giving them access in the second half and I felt that third quarter albeit for the exceptional intercept try we did that.

“Our defence for the main part in that second half was very good,” added McFarland.