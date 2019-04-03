Darren Cave: As Ulster star sets to retire at end of season we look at his career in pictures
Darren Cave has announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season, following 13 seasons at Ulster Rugby
In an open letter, Cave, who has made 225 appearances for the Province to date, has thanked those who have supported him throughout his career
Darren Cave cannot escape the clutches of Brian Liebenberg during this afternoons Heineken Cup Pool Four match between Ulster and Stade Francais at Ravenhill, Belfast. PICTURE CHARLES MCQUILLAN/PACEMAKER
Ulster: Bryn Cunningham Clinton Schifcofske, Darren Cave Paddy Wallace Andrew Trimble Niall O'Connor Isaac Boss To
PACEMAKER BELFAST'Thursday 18th February 2010. Darren Cave during Captain's Run at Ravenhill before the Magners League clash against the Dragons. Ravenhill, Belfast. Picture credit: John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL
Monday 28th January 2019 | Ulster Schools Cup Draw 2''Darren Cave during the 4th round draw for the Ulster Schools Cup held at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL