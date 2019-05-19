Darren Cave’s Ulster achievements hailed by Rory Best

The farewell journey for Rory Best and Darren Cave came to an abrupt end at Scotstoun on Friday night when Ulster were soundly beaten 50-20 by Glasgow Warriors in a Guinness PRO14 Final Series semi-final.

It was an emotional night for the duo who have served their Province so loyally for the past 13 years - Best having done 15 years.

While there was to be no final fling in Glasgow again this weekend for a PRO14 final and the chance for both to enjoy a rare trophy success, Cave had the consolation of at least bowing out with the joint record of being Ulster’s most capped player.

Reaching 229 when he came on in the second half saw him equal the record held by Andrew Trimble.

Best still has the World Cup with Ireland to come but Cave drew the line under his Ulster career on Friday.

Captain Best said: “Ulster has been massive for Darren. You look what he has been through at this club, all the highs and lows, how much his family invested in it and what his family have been through during his time here.

“It was nice for him to equal the record. I think Andrew Trimble will be secretly happy to share the record with Darren.

“For those boys to be sitting on top of that caps pile is an unbelievable achievement and quite right to be proud of,” he added.