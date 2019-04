International Darren Cave recently announced he would be hanging up the boots at the end of the current season.

The Ulster star who has racked up 226 caps over the past 13 years is still undecided on what the future holds, but he talks about his decision and wanting to finish his last season on a high during an interview with sports editor Richard Mulligan,.

Cave was attending a Kingspan Coaching Masterclass session at Edenderry Primary School in Portadown.