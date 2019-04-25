David Busby set for first senior appearance of season as Ulster take on Leinster in PRO14

Portadown’s David Busby is set to make his first appearance of the season tomorrow when Ulster take on Leinster at Kingspan Stadium (5:15pm) in the final game of the regular PRO14 league season.

Although both teams have secured places in the PRO14 Final series - Ulster facing Connacht on Saturday, May 4, in a semi-final qualifiers, it is still a massive game in terms of bragging rights between the two rival Provinces.

Busby, who plays his club rugby with Ballynahinch helped them to success in the All Ireland League as they won Division 1B and promotion to the top flight.

It is almost a year since Busby last played in the Ulster colours, coming off the bench on May 20 last year to help the Province secure a European Champions Cup place with a play-off win over Ospreys.

He suffered a serious knee injury, but head coach Dan McFarland confirmed this week the utility back would make his return against Leinster.

McFarland said: “Dave’s planned comeback date was not even now and he has worked so hard to comeback.

“He has played for Ballynahinch and I watched that game and he had a fantastic game for them.

“It will be really special for him to be able to play against Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.”

Meanwhile, fellow Portadown native, Caleb Montgomery is off to English Premiership side Worcester Warriors.

The 23-year-old made his senior debut for the provincial side in January.

“I am hugely excited. It is a great club with passionate fans, excellent facilities and a strong, talented squad that really play for each other,” Montgomery told Worcester’s website.

“I can see the honest and fair environment [director of rugby] Alan Solomons has created at Worcester.”

Montgomery will meet up once again with former Ulster coach Neil Doak who is coaching at Warriors.