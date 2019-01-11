Derry girls: City of Derry delighted to get home draw in Women's Junior Cup quarter-finals

City of Derry got the home draw they yearned in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Ulster Junior Cup after they put on an impressive display in a 43-0 win over Dungannon in the second round at Stevenson Park.

Captain Michelle McLaughlin was happy with the seven-try performance against a game Dungannon side which offered little in attack, but proved difficult to break down in defence.

Derry’s pack and their overall experience proved too much for the Dungannon side, who play a division lower, but have come on great strides since reforming this season.

“We have been going for 11 years now and I think in the end we just had too much for them,” said McLaughlin afterwards.

“It would be great to get a home draw in the last eight, we had a good travelling support today but it would be nice to get to play in front of a good home support,” she added.

City of Derry will meet Omagh Academicals in the quarter-finals, the Tyrone side had received a bye in the second round along with Cup holders Malone, beaten finalists last year Ballynahinch and Enniskillen.

Women's Ulster Junior Cup and Regenerate Cup teams

Malone have a home start to the defence of the title against Enniskillen, while Ballynahinch, winners in 2016, are also at home, facing a tricky tie against impressive division two side, Queen’s University.

The Junior Cup draw is completed with surprise second round winners, Cooke II, entertain Cavan.

The ties will be played on or before Sunday, February 10.

The sides which lost in the first and second rounds go into the Regenerate Cup and the stand-out tie will be the meeting of Belfast Harlequins and Dungannon at Deramore Park, Belfast on Sunday.

Action from the Women's Ulster Junior Cup where City of Derry defeated Dungannon

The other ties are: Malone II v Carrick; North Down v Portadown; Lisburn v Randalstown - all to be played on or before Sunday.