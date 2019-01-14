Determined Dungannon eventually break down Belfast Harlequins in Regenerate Cup tie

In an enthralling quarter-final Regenerate Cup battle at Deramore Park, Belfast, a late try from Dungannon edged out the hosts Belfast Harlequins 10-7.

A gale blowing at right angles down the pitch ensured this was going to be a game of two halves - and so it transpired.

Both sides were evenly matched and although Dungannon got out of the blocks quickly, they spurned chances in the opening minutes to take the advantage.

Harlequins, with the wind at their backs, did not make as much use of it as they could have.

However, they dominated the first half and deservedly got over for a converted try.

Dungannon’s defence was to stand up against further Harlequins onslaught and the Belfast girls knew at the turn the seven points may not be enough given the wind.

Dungannon used the conditions to good effect, with probing kicks keeping Quins pinned back.

From a scrum close to the home line Dungannon outhalf Lesley Coulter sniped over for an unconverted try.

When Dungannon failed to come away with points after a sustained period of pressure, it looked as though Quins would hold on at 7-5.

But Dungannon were determined to make up the cup exit to City of Derry the previous weekend and in one last roll of the dice they challenged the Quins defence.

Ruth Sloan was to finally force her way over for a last gasp try to secure a win.