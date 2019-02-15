division 1b/2a

Armagh’s predicament sums up how tight it is in Division 1B, the Palace Grounds side are sixth, five points behind leaders Malone but only seven points off basement club Ballymena.

With confidence high after retaining the Senior Cup last week Armagh host eighth placed Buccaneers.

Victory over Ballymena came at a price with full back Ryan Purvis suffering an AC injury and will be side lined for six weeks.

Assistant coach Chris Park knows the significance of the game.

He said: “It’s a really important four game block for us coming up with three games at home, we need to build on the good performance at Naas and the cup win with a strong performance on Saturday against a Buccs team on the up after two wins.”

Jonny Pollock and Harry Boyd still aren’t fully fit and miss the game.

In Division 2A Queen’s are sixth five points of the playoffs and anything but a win against third placed Navan would make a top four finish unlikely.

The students are without winger Angus Kernohan who starts for Ulster against the Ospreys, No8 Gary Dillon’s season looks over after he dislocated his shoulder, David Swann is likely to deputise in the back row while Matthew Keane and Conor McAuley are vying for the scrum half starting spot.