Door open for new Ulster coach: Dan McFarland could arrive in the summer

Danny Wilson’s decision to take up the forward coaching role at Scotland could open the door for Ulster Rugby to have their new head coach in place this summer.

Current assistant Scottish coach Dan McFarland has already agreed a move to Belfast, but the Scottish Rugby Union have said he will have to serve out his contract which is due to end in January next year.

But after the season just finished at Kingspan Stadium and in the interest of some urgent stability needed, McFarland needs to be in place when the players return to pre-season training in July.

However, former Cardiff Blues coach, Wilson, has decided to join Scotland and not move to Wasps as had been expected.

He was set to work under Wasps director of rugby Dai Young, another former Blues coach, but will instead join Gregor Townsend’s coaching team.

The Scottish Rugby Union have agreed a deal with Wasps for Wilson to replace McFarland.

Wilson led the Blues to European Challenge Cup glory with victory against Gloucester in Bilbao in May and guided the region to Champions Cup qualification for the first time in four seasons last term.

He joined the Blues as head coach for the start of the 2015/2016 season after previously coaching Scarlets, Dragons, Wales Under-20s and Bristol.

However, he confirmed last September he would not be renewing his contract at the Arms Park after three years in charge.