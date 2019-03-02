Dragons v Ulster: Leg injury puts 100th Ulster appearance on hold for Sean Reidy

Sean Reidy, who was set to earn his 100th cap for Ulster in Sunday’s game against Dragons, has withdrawn from the squad due to a leg injury.

Clive Ross will replace Reidy for the Guinness PRO14 Round 17 clash (3pm, Rodney Parade).

Ross will line out in a back row that also includes Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy, who is one of just three changes from the side that secured a 54-7 bonus point win versus Zebre last week.

The other two changes to the starting XV are at half-back, with Murphy’s international teammate scrum-half John Cooney also released from Ireland duty, while Billy Burns returns to start at fly-half.

Alan O’Connor will continue to captain the side from the second row, where he is once again paired with Kieran Treadwell. Rob Herring, who scored three tries in a man of the match performance last weekend, retains his place at hooker, with props Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore completing the front five.

The familiar duo of Stuart McCloskey and Darren Cave combine in midfield, while Rob Lyttle, Robert Baloucoune and Louis Ludik will provide a mixture of flair, raw pace and composure in the back three.

On the bench, Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Wiehahn Herbst, Ian Nagle and Matthew Rea will cover the forward options, with David Shanahan, James Hume and Peter Nelson providing the backline cover.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Hallam Amos, Adam Warren, Jarryd Sage, Dafydd Howells; Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard (Capt), Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Huw Taylor, Taine Basham, Harri Keddie

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Leon Brown, Max Williams, Lennon Greggains, Tavis Knoyle, Jason Tovey, Tyler Morgan

Ulster: L Ludik; R Baloucoune, D Cave, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell, C Ross, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst, I Nagle, M Rea, D Shanahan, J Hume, P Nelson.