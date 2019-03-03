Dragons v Ulster: Reaction from Guinness man of the match Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan

Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan produced an impressive display in the away 28-15 win over Dragons as the Province returned to third place in PRO14's Conference B.

Three second-half tries through prop Marty Moore, scrum-half John Cooney and lock and skipper Alan O'Connor that added to a first-half touchdown for Jordi Murphy.

Cooney added three conversions, with replacement Billy Burns kicking another.

The Dragons were awarded a late penalty try and flanker Taine Basham drove over to add to a solitary penalty from fly-half Josh Lewis.

Ulster had gone down to 13 men when chasing the fourth try, and O'Sullivan said the character of the side had shown through to get the job done.

"I thought the boys showed great character to dig in when chasing the bonus point and having two men in the sin-bin," said O'Sullivan.

"It was looking at though it might be a difficult last 10 minutes to close that out, but they showed great resolve to get that bonus point score.

"We never thought we were going to run away with it, they are a good side especially at home. Conditions were not great, especially in the first half, we had to play into it and it seemed as if it switched around in the second.

"We did well just to grind it out against a Dragons side who are always going to be difficult, particularly after last weekend and we thought they were really going to be up for this game and they were."

This has been a breakthrough season for O'Sullivan from the Ulster Academy, having only missed two games in the senior squad this season.

"I am loving it, just delighted to be out here playing when I get the opportunity and I just want to hopefully keep that trend going of playing," he said.

In terms of targeting a bonus point, O'Sullivan said on the day that it was with the conditions, the win was the main aim.

"We just wanted to get the win first and foremost, given the conditions we knew it was going to be a tough day, so we knew we had to roll our sleeves up and not be thinking about bonus points, but going out there and getting the win.

"However, we are delighted with the end result."