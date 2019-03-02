Dragons v Ulster: Sean Reidy reaches a milestone with Ulster - here are his thoughts Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Sean Reidy will make his 100th appearance for Ulster on Sunday in the Guinness PRO14 game against Dragons at Newport. His first cap was against the Dragons in Belfast back in 2014. Sean Reidy makes his 100th appearance against Dragons on Sunday Dragons v Ulster: Peter Nelson looks ahead to the Guinness PRO14 game at Rodney Parade