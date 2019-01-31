Eddie Jones sure England can beat ‘weak’ Ireland

Eddie Jones insists Ireland must shoulder the burden of being the best team in the world when England visit Dublin tomorrow and warned: “Praise can make you weak”.

The Guinness Six Nations rivals clash in an early title showdown that Joe Schmidt’s Grand Slam holders enter as favourites on the strength of a standout 2018 that included a home win over world champions New Zealand in November.

England have gambled by retaining Elliot Daly at full-back, overlooking the aerial expertise of Mike Brown despite the kicking threat posed by Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray.

Also present are Manu Tuilagi at inside centre and Jack Nowell on the left wing, the latter described by Jones as a “street-fighter” ideally suited to the ferocious welcome expected at the Aviva Stadium.

England’s head coach knows Ireland are viewed as emphatic favourites to make a triumphant start to the defence of their crown but refuses to cast his side as underdogs.

“It’s well documented that no one thinks we can win but I can tell you everyone inside our camp believes we can win,” said Jones.

“It’s fun. You want to play the best in the world away from home and Ireland are the best in the world at the moment.

“Everyone is writing them up and they have got to carry that expectation round, so we’re excited about the prospect of playing there. Praise can make you weak. The boys are fit, they’re together.”