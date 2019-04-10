Edenderry Primary School pupils take on Ulster players at Kingspan Coaching Masterclass

Budding young rugby stars in primary six and seven at Edenderry Primary School in Portadown got the chance to rub shoulders with three international stars and test their skills to the limit.

British Lion Iain Henderson and fellow Ireland and Ulster players Jordi Murphy and Darren Cave were put through their paces by the enthusiastic pupils during a Kingspan Coaching Masterclass they won in a competition facilitated by the News Letter and Portadown Times in assiciation with Kingspan - official sponsors of Ulster Rugby.

