Enniskillen will face near neighbours Clogher Valley at The Cran, Fivemiletown on Saturday.

Their only success in the competition was back in 1937, although they have contested the 2016 and 2017 junior showpieces, only to be runners-up on both occasions.

Captain Ryan Cathcart is hoping the class of 2019 can get back to Kingspan Stadium and go one better this time around, although he is fully aware of the challenge Clogher present.

