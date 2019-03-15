Enniskillen RGS girls lift Senior Schools’ Cup with win over Loreto

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School girls went on better this year when they returned to Kingspan Stadium for the Danske Bank Ulster Schools X7 Cup final.

A 14-2 try success over Loreto Secondary, Letterkenny, secured the victory.

Enniskillen's India Daley pushes forward against Loreto's Keeley Lafferty

The Fermanagh girls raced into a 7-0 lead at the end of the opening period, with Zara Flack (2), Catherine Graham, Katie Hetherington, India Daley (2) and Millie Cannings all touching down.

Loreto started the second period brightly and almost scored immediately from the kick-off, but Leah Gallagher was stopped just short of the try line.

The Enniskillen girls pushed out their lead with further tries from Katie Elliott, Flack (2) and Daley.

Despite the scoreline, Loreto continued to battle gamely and were rewarded with a well-taken try from Jade Duffy just before the end of the second period.

Flack went over for her fifth try of the game shortly after the start of the third and final period with a neat finish in the left corner, before Graham and captain Hetherington added to their side’s lead.

Loreto captain Sara Bundschu battled her way over for a deserved consolation score as full-time approached, but it was Enniskillen Royal Grammar School who were to be crowned champions with the emphatic win.

Enniskillen RGS: Sarah Armstrong, Ellen Bloomfield, Millie Cannings, India Daley, Lois Edgerton, Katie Elliott, Zara Flack, Catherine Graham, Katie Hetherington (Capt), Lucy Thompson.

Loreto SS: Mya Alcorn, Ailbhe Cannon, Sara Bundschu (Capt), Nicola Doherty, Jade Duffy, Tara Duffy, Leah Gallagher, Kelley Higgins, Keeley Lafferty, Emma Logue, Megan McGarvey, Mairead McGettigan.