Eric O’Sullivan and Angus Kernohan to start for Ulster against Cheetahs in Pro14

Young guns Eric O’Sullivan and Angus Kernohan will make their first starts for Ulster in Friday’s Pro14 game with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

The inclusion of prop O’Sullivan and winger Kernohan are two of six changes from the side which beat Southern Kings 28-7 last weekend.

Ulster: Addison; Gilroy, Speight, McCloskey, Kernohan; Burns, Shanahan; O’Sullivan, Herring (captain), Herbst; O’Connor, Treadwell; Rea, Reidy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, O’Toole, Deysel, Timoney, Stewart, Curtis, Cave.