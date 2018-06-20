European Champions Cup draw: Latest from Switzerland

Ulster will know their opponents in next season's Heineken European Champions Cup on Wednesday afternoon.

The Irish Prov are expecting a difficult task given they are one of the lower ranked clubs in the competition.

Ulster secured their place in the Champions Cup with a play-off victory over Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast and qualified as the seventh and final Guinness PRO14 club.

Heineken, after a four year absence, will return as the key competition sponsors next season.

Following the draw the clubs and broadcasters will decide on fixtures with games to be played over the following dates:

Round 1: 12/13/14 October

Round 2: 19/20/21 October

Round 3: 7/8/9 December

Round 4: 14/15/16 December

Round 5: 11/12/13 January 2019

Round 6: 18/19/20 January 2019

Quarter-finals: 29/30/31 March 2019

Semi-finals: 19/20/21 April 2019

Meanwhile, in the second tier Challenge Cup draw, former Ireland and Ulster outhalf could return to Irish soil after his new club, French Top14 side Perpignan, were draw in Pool Three along with Coonacht.

Another French club, Bordeaux and Aviva Premiership side Sale Sharks complete the draw for the Irish Province.