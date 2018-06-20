European Champions Cup draw: Ulster's opponents revealed

Ulster will face Racing 92 for the first time in Europe following the draw for next season's Heineken Champions Cup draw.

Ulster were the last team out of Wednesday's draw in Switzerland and were placed in Pool Four with fellow PRO14 side, Scarlets, French side Racing 92 and Aviva Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

It will be the first time they will have come up against Racing 92.

Ulster secured their place in the Champions Cup with a play-off victory over Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast and qualified as the seventh and final Guinness PRO14 club.

Heineken, after a four year absence, will return as the key competition sponsors next season.

Heineken Cup dates

Round 1: 12/13/14 October

Round 2: 19/20/21 October

Round 3: 7/8/9 December

Round 4: 14/15/16 December

Round 5: 11/12/13 January 2019

Round 6: 18/19/20 January 2019

Quarter-finals: 29/30/31 March 2019

Semi-finals: 19/20/21 April 2019

The final will be played in Newcastle on May 11.

Defending champions Leinster wiere drawn in Pool 1 and will face Wasps, Toulouse and Bath while Munster are in Pool 2 and take on Castres, Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester.

Meanwhile, in the second tier Challenge Cup draw, former Ireland and Ulster outhalf Paddy Jackson could return to Irish soil after his new club, French Top14 side Perpignan, were draw in Pool Three along with Coonacht.

Another French club, Bordeaux and Aviva Premiership side Sale Sharks complete the draw for the Irish Province.

Jackson had also been linked with a potential move to Sale recently.