EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS CUP: Ulster head coach Dan McFarland delighted with gutsy Ulster win over Clermont

Coach Dan McFarland was delighted as Ulster toppled Clermont to take control of Pool 3 in the European Champions Cup at Kingspan Stadium.

The 18-13 victory puts Ulster two points clear at the top of the group.

McFarland said: “Anytime you play a French giant in the Champions Cup and you manage to win the game you have to be happy with that, there is a lot to be very pleased about in that performance.

“Particularly with the way we limited their opportunities when they had the ball in hand; that was going to be a real threat and I said before the game we had to hunt like a pack and bring collective pressure. We had to do that constantly and I felt we did that.

“Jared and his preparation of the team and the amount of effort the guys put in did that; on the reserve side we showed glimpses of what we can do in attack.

“If we had been a little more clinical right at the end we’d have had two more tries and they wouldn’t have got a bonus point but I’m probably being a little bit picky there given we won the game.”

McFarland wasn’t happy with the weather conditions last night as driving wind and rain hampered Ulster’s chances of playing an attacking brand of rugby.

“The conditions were really difficult again and I don’t think we’ve had a dry match here this year,” said the Ulster coach.

“Somebody said to me Clermont are going to hate the wet conditions but that is a stereotype of Irish teams - we’re not like that; we want a dry track and that is how we play: we want to move the ball.

“We want to keep it in play and we want to tire them out. It was pleasing that we showed those glimpses in attack.”